BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 3, 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 4, 2023 Updated August 4, 2023 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

Read here for details.

  • Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Read here for details.

  • Hascol’s loss nearly doubles to Rs14.5bn in 2022

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Iran aim to boost trade to $5bn

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $32mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Read here for details.

  • Growing financing gap major challenge to Pakistan’s roadmap to 2030 climate resilience: Sherry

Read here for details.

  • FATF’s grey and black lists: Bill aimed at fully insulating country passed

Read here for details.

  • All-time high rice exports likely

Read here for details.

  • Major reshuffle in FBR

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

All-time high rice exports likely

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Rs976bn set aside for power sector, PD official tells NA panel

BoE hikes rate 14th time in row

Bhara Kahu bypass project: PM praises role of army chief

Exporters trapped in GST refunds: TMA urges govt to restore SRO 1125(I)/2011 in true letter and spirit

‘Issues of concern’: US backs direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories