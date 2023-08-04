Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

Read here for details.

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

Read here for details.

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Read here for details.

Hascol’s loss nearly doubles to Rs14.5bn in 2022

Read here for details.

Pakistan, Iran aim to boost trade to $5bn

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $32mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Read here for details.

Growing financing gap major challenge to Pakistan’s roadmap to 2030 climate resilience: Sherry

Read here for details.

FATF’s grey and black lists: Bill aimed at fully insulating country passed

Read here for details.

All-time high rice exports likely

Read here for details.

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read here for details.