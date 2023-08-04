BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 3, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in
- Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA
- Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps
- Hascol’s loss nearly doubles to Rs14.5bn in 2022
- Pakistan, Iran aim to boost trade to $5bn
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $32mn, now stand at $8.15bn
- Growing financing gap major challenge to Pakistan’s roadmap to 2030 climate resilience: Sherry
- FATF’s grey and black lists: Bill aimed at fully insulating country passed
- All-time high rice exports likely
- Major reshuffle in FBR
