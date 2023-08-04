BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Siren song

BR Research Published August 4, 2023 Updated August 4, 2023 08:29am

Imagine for a moment, an industry whose market size has been halved within a span of a single year despite new models and new assemblers joining the ranks. Volumes shrinking by that much (55% in FY23) in the automotive industry has not come off as a shock. Ironically, what appears on the financial statements of the assemblers has been equally unsurprising. Just gleaning at the latest quarterly reports of the three listed assemblers would show assemblers’ revenues have grown dramatically—revenue per unit sold for Suzuki, Indus Motors and Honda is up 76 percent, 79 percent and 96 percent respectively (see graphic). Relentless increase in prices has facilitated such strong top-line performance.

Prices—on average—for models assembled by the three automakers rose 54 percent in Jun-23 versus last year. Given the revenue per unit sold average is much higher, that alone suggests companies have been able to sell more expensive cars over the year compared to cheaper models. This is despite mounting cost of borrowing with kibor close to 23 percent, and government restrictions on automobile financing that should have weakened demand, even for luxury vehicles. This is on top of the import restriction crisis that has thus far kept plants shut for weeks, if not cumulative months at end. CKD imports for cars during FY23 plunged 66 percent that almost entirely would explain the reduction in volumes. If demand is slowing down, it is not that apparent. Whatever cars are available in the market to sell, car buyers are buying them and they are buying them at ridiculously steep prices. The cheapest car in the market—Suzuki Bolan—costs close to Rs20 lakhs! The cheapest Alto model—the quintessential middle-class compact vehicle that gives a stellar fuel average—would make a Rs23 lakh-sized hole in the pockets. Toyota’s flagship Corolla is priced between Rs67 to 77 lakhs. Car buyers are purchasing these vehicles on cash because bank financing is out of reach.

Meanwhile, the share of LCVs and SUVs is growing and growing fast with new and old models performing against all odds. The share has grown from about 10 percent to 19 percent in FY23 (Unfortunately, Indus Motors has been publishing cumulative numbers for Fortuner and IMVs this year and a deeper numbers analysis cannot be done). Given supply restrictions, it would be unwise to associate the drop in volumetric sales to reduced demand, despite all signals indicating demand should drop. It seems car buyers still have cash to spend, and they will spend it on premium vehicles at whatever prices car assemblers will set. Crucially, this doesn’t say as much about cars, but the economic at large. More specifically, the economic divide and the income disparity that is staring brazenly at our blank imperceptive faces.

Honda suzuki SUVs luxury vehicles Indus Motors sell car

Comments

1000 characters

Siren song

All-time high rice exports likely

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Rs976bn set aside for power sector, PD official tells NA panel

BoE hikes rate 14th time in row

Bhara Kahu bypass project: PM praises role of army chief

Exporters trapped in GST refunds: TMA urges govt to restore SRO 1125(I)/2011 in true letter and spirit

‘Issues of concern’: US backs direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories