BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 4, 2023 Updated August 4, 2023 08:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Directorate General Customs Valuation (DGCV) Karachi to accurately classify the imported mobile phones based on their appropriate customs tariff codes. In this regard, the FTO office has issued an order on Thursday.

According to the FTO order, the FBR direct concerned Collectorates of Customs and Directorate General Valuation to promptly address concerns under reference and rectify the flaws in the valuation and assessment of the mobile phones.

The FBR should also ensure to apply consistent and uniform valuation methods, giving due consideration to the declared value unless there is a clear evidence of mis-declaration.

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

The appropriate depreciated value of used mobile phones based on physical condition and model should be applied in order to prevent unwarranted overcharging, the FTO directed.

The complaint was filed against the Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi on account of wrong updation and incorrect computation of duties and taxes of mobile phones with respect to their worth.

Directorate General Customs Valuation issued valuation ruling 1732/2023 after providing opportunity of hearing to all stakeholders and after recommending depreciation up to a maximum of 60 percent.

The FTO order stated that the customs authorities frequently employ improper methods when assessing duty and taxes on mobile phones, leading to misclassification of these devices and the imposition of higher duty rates. This significantly amplifies the financial burden on importers. Moreover, there seems to be an absence of consistency and uniformity in the valuation methods employed by customs officials.

Often the declared value of mobile phones is disregarded without providing a reasonable justification for such actions. This inconsistency not only violates fairness principles but also erodes the trust that should exist between importers and customs authorities.

Additionally, the customs authorities frequently overlook the diminished value of used mobile phones when assessing duty and taxes, the FTO added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes customs FBR Mobile phones FTO Federal Tax Ombudsman imported mobile phones DGCV Karachi custom duties imported cellphones

Comments

1000 characters

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

All-time high rice exports likely

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Rs976bn set aside for power sector, PD official tells NA panel

BoE hikes rate 14th time in row

Bhara Kahu bypass project: PM praises role of army chief

Exporters trapped in GST refunds: TMA urges govt to restore SRO 1125(I)/2011 in true letter and spirit

‘Issues of concern’: US backs direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories