Balochistan, AJK regions: Over 920 houses destroyed in flash floods: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: At least 936 houses, of which, 924 were completely and 12 were partially destroyed by the flash floods triggered by monsoon rains over the past 24 hours in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) regions of the country.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the devastating floods triggered by monsoon rains also resulted in the killing of three people in Rajanpur district of Punjab including one man and two children. Moreover, 101 livestock were killed, of which, 96 in Balochistan and five in AJK.

The flash floods completely destroyed 907 houses in Balochistan, damaged 29 houses in AJK, of which, 17 fully and 12 partially as monsoon rains continued wreaking havoc in the country, as a result, 192 people lost their lives and 283 sustained injuries.

According to the NDMA, the flash floods so far have resulted in the destruction of 3,280 houses, of which, 1,546 totally destroyed and 1,734 partially damaged. The floodwaters have also swept away a total of five bridges of which four in Balochistan and one in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) as well as sweeping away 25.6 kilometres of roads, of which, 24 kilometres in Balochistan and 1.6 kilometres in G-B.

Most of the house damages are reported from Balochistan with 241 houses damaged, of which, 53 completely and 150 partially destroyed. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, 13 houses were damaged of which six were completely and seven were partially damaged. In Punjab, one house was damaged and in AJK, 41 houses were damaged of which 21 were fully destroyed and 20 partially.

Torrential monsoon rains since June 26 coupled with severe weather conditions across several parts of the country, resulted in the loss 1,114 livestock, of which, 628 in Balochistan, 222 in KPK, 213 in Sindh, 27 in G-B, 21 in AJK, and three in Punjab.

The NDMA has warned of flash flooding, urban flooding, and landslides for the first week of August, advising relevant authorities and tourists to take precautionary measures.

According to the NDMA’s data, the majority of the deaths are reported in Punjab mainly due to electrocution and building collapse. In Punjab, a total of 72 people including 32 men, 12 women, and 28 children have lost their lives, while another 163 people including 71 men, 51 women, and 41 children have sustained injuries.

Moreover, 81 houses are also damaged in Punjab of which 77 were partially and four were fully destroyed and three livestock are also killed.

In KPK, 53 people including 12 men, nine women, and 32 children have lost their lives owing to various rains-related incidents. In KPK, 69 people including 22 men, 17 women, and 30 children have been injured. A total of 462 houses, of which, 382 were partially and 80 were totally destroyed in the KPK as well as 222 livestock killed.

In Sindh province, 21 people including eight men, three women, and 11 children died owing to rain-related incidents. The NDMA, so far reported 10 injuries from Sindh of which five men, four women, and one child. According to official data, 213 livestock losses are reported from Sindh province, wherein, a total of 342 houses are damaged of which 18 fully and 324 partially.

In Balochistan province, a total of 16 people including eight men, two women, and six children lost their lives, wherein, 24 people including 15 men, two women, and seven children sustained injuries.

In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 11 men have lost their lives owing to the floodwaters and five men sustained injuries, no house has been damaged in Islamabad and no cattle loss is reported from the federal capital.

In G-B region, floodwaters have killed five people including one man, three women, and one child, while two men sustained injuries in G-B- region, wherein, a total of 49houses are also damaged of which 19fully and 30partially. Moreover, 27 livestock losses are also reported in the G-B region.

The authorities have reported 14 deaths in the AJK region, including four men, six women, and four children. In AJK, 10 people including five men and five women also sustained injuries. Some 409 houses are also damaged in AJK, of which,78 fully and 331partially while floodwaters have killed 16 cattle in the AJK region.

According to the NDMA, in district upper Chitral of KPK Mastuj-Yarkhun Road at Zhupu Bridge is still blocked due to heavy rain/flash floods. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has mobilised machinery for an early restoration of roads.

