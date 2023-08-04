Tareen approaches PMD for installation of observatory at his farm site

LAHORE: Jehangir Khan Tareen, known for his distinction in corporate farming, has approached the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for the installation of observatory at JK Dairies, Rahim Yar Khan, to get precise weather forecast, said sources.

According to an office memorandum dated 25th July 2023, copy available with Business Recorder, the Director General PMD nominated four officers to visit the site for assessing the requirements.

It may be noted the PMD has recently devised a business model with an aim to generate revenue through extending weather advisory to private sector on commercial basis. Federal Minister for Aviation Kh Saad Rafique is likely to inaugurate the project on Friday (today).

According to the sources, the farm management of JK Dairies has informed the PMD team that the earlier installed observatory had failed to produce desired results as they have no technical staff to analyze the weather data.

It also shared with the team that heavy rain caused millions of rupees loss to the fodder, set for export to the UAE. Similarly, strong winds keep causing wreckage to standing sugarcane crop every now and then, which results into millions of rupees loss annually.

In addition, non-availability of ‘sunshine recorder’ instrument at the farm site disables the staff to control reduction in sugar content in cane crop due to cloudy conditions. Heavy downpour also destroys the effect of sprays and ruins the crop roots, they said. Therefore, they are looking for the advice and help of PMD to get installed suitable equipment enabling them to get precise weather forecast well in time to avoid millions of rupees loss.

According to the sources, the JT group cultivates sugarcane at an area of 34000 acres to feed four sugar mills in Punjab and two in Sindh. Besides, it also cultivates fodder at an area of 1000 acres for 3500 buffaloes. Since the group ensures best corporate practices therefore it gets maximum output of its products and cannot afford any loss on account of imprecise weather forecast.

The sources said the visiting PMD team has advised the farm management to procure Automatic Weather Station (AWS). Both the sides have also discussed the possibility of imparting training to JK Dairies staff by the PMD enabling them to operate AWS and share data with regional offices of the department for precise weather forecast. A team of JK Dairies will visit the PMD Islamabad soon to finalize the details.

