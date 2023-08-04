BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Journalists, media workers and artists: Ministry, SLIC sign MoUs to provide health cards

APP Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) on Thursday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to provide health cards to journalists, media workers, artists, and technicians associated with the film industry.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb graced the MoU ceremony as special guests.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mobashir Hassan and SLIC Executive Director Shahid Iqbal signed the MoU for health insurance of journalists and media workers, while the agreement for the provision of health insurance to artists and technical experts was signed by Directorate of Electronic Media Publications Director General Samina Farzin and SLIC Divisional Head Muhammad Ashar.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan, and SLIC Chairman Shoaib Javed were also present on the occasion.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and SLIC also attended the MoU signing ceremony.

mou Marriyum Aurangzeb journalists health cards SLIC film industry media workers

Comments

1000 characters

Journalists, media workers and artists: Ministry, SLIC sign MoUs to provide health cards

All-time high rice exports likely

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Rs976bn set aside for power sector, PD official tells NA panel

BoE hikes rate 14th time in row

Bhara Kahu bypass project: PM praises role of army chief

Exporters trapped in GST refunds: TMA urges govt to restore SRO 1125(I)/2011 in true letter and spirit

‘Issues of concern’: US backs direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories