Training session for transgender victim support officers concludes

LAHORE: The three-day training session for transgender victim support officers working in police protection centers, organized by Punjab Police in collaboration with the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and a non-governmental organization, has successfully concluded at a local hotel in Lahore.

The event had guests including Chief Guest IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and special guest former Additional IGP Sarmad Saeed. During the ceremony, the IG Punjab awarded certificates to 40 transgender victim support officers who completed the training.

Addressing the attendees, the IG emphasized the crucial role transgender individuals play in society and urged them to continue contributing to the country’s development. He encouraged them to prove themselves as valuable and strong citizens by engaging in positive actions.

Furthermore, the IG highlighted the steps being taken to ensure social security for transgender individuals, including providing job opportunities in the police department under quota. He praised the internationally-recognized protection centres of the Punjab Police, which offer vital legal assistance to marginalized and affected communities.

He also shared plans to link Police Khidmat/Tahaffuz Marakaz with police Khidmat counters at hospitals, as well as ensuring urgent measures for the welfare of transgender support officers, including training, shelter, and fair compensation packages.

Throughout the training session, transgender victim support officers received exceptional guidance from legal, psychological, and health experts. Dr Usman Anwar announced that District Police Officers (DPOs) would organize similar training seminars in their respective districts to further enhance support and empowerment for transgender individuals.

The event witnessed speeches by former Additional IG Sarmad Saeed and Dr Sara. Various high-ranking police officials, including DIG Headquarters, DIG Traffic Punjab, DIG Establishment-1, and AIG Admin, were also present. Additionally, representatives from different walks of life and civil society actively participated in the training session.

