Contempt case: ECP rejcets Fawad’s written apology

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Thursday, rejected Fawad Chaudhry’s written apology in the contempt of Election Commission case.

The ECP in its ruling said that Fawad Chaudhry has rendered a conditional apology but not expressed his regret on derogatory remarks against it.

The five-member committee headed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in its ruling said that Fawad Chaudhry submitted a written apology in contempt of the Election Commission case, adding that Fawad Chaudhry in his apology took the position that his statement was as a spokesperson of a political party.

