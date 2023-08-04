Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Lucky Core 30.06.2023 330% (F) 13,772.409 149.12 26.09.2023 20.09.2023 to
Ltd. Industries Year End 10.00.A.M 26.09.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Hascol Petroleum 31.12.2022 Nil (14,439.536) (14.45) 31.08.2023 25.08.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 12.00.P.M. 31.08.2023
AGM
Tariq Glass Industries - - - - 01.09.2023 26.08.2023 to
Limited 11.00.A.M 01.09.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
