KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Lucky Core 30.06.2023 330% (F) 13,772.409 149.12 26.09.2023 20.09.2023 to Ltd. Industries Year End 10.00.A.M 26.09.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Hascol Petroleum 31.12.2022 Nil (14,439.536) (14.45) 31.08.2023 25.08.2023 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 12.00.P.M. 31.08.2023 AGM Tariq Glass Industries - - - - 01.09.2023 26.08.2023 to Limited 11.00.A.M 01.09.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

