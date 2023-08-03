BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India to participate in Ukraine peace talks hosted by Saudi Arabia

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:46pm

NEW DELHI: India will participate in Ukraine peace talks to be hosted by Saudi Arabia on Aug. 5 and 6, a foreign ministry spokesperson said during a news briefing on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia has invited Western nations, Ukraine and some major developing countries to discuss the peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this year.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry, said New Delhi has been invited to attend a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

“India will participate in this event. Our participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward,” he said.

Russia, which has not been invited, said on Monday that it will follow the discussions. Ukraine has said that the Kremlin was not welcome at the talks.

Zelenskiy’s plan calls for the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s post-Soviet borders.

The Ukrainian leader had invited India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join his peace plan on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan in May.

New Delhi has refused to condemn Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine last year, frustrating several western nations. At the same time, India has increased its trade with Russia driven by record-high oil purchases.

However, last year Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is “not an era of war”.

As the chair of the G20 block this year, India will host the summit meeting in September, to which U.S. President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping, Putin and other leaders have been invited.

Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Russia G7 summit Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine peace talks

Comments

1000 characters

India to participate in Ukraine peace talks hosted by Saudi Arabia

Rupee claws back, settles at 287.2 against US dollar after 0.76% gain

KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $32mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

In unusual meeting, PCB chief Zaka calls on Dar, discusses upcoming Asia Cup

Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary 1 million bpd oil cut through Sept

PM Shehbaz calls for national resolve to revive Pakistan's grandeur

Hascol’s loss nearly doubles to Rs14.5bn in 2022

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

Read more stories