Iranian FM arrives

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian has arrived on his first bilateral visit to Pakistan from 02-04 August 2023. On 3rd August, today, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

The wide-ranging agenda includes discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation.

Foreign Minister Abdollahian will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an exchange of views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking this relationship forward.

Pakistan can benefit from Iran’s huge energy resources: CG

Iranian Foreign Minister will also call on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani where the two sides will discuss parliamentary linkages between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, a high-ranking delegation comprising the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and senior officials from the Ministries of Trade, Roads and Urban Development, Investment, Agriculture, Energy etc, preceded the Foreign Minister for preparatory meetings.

“Foreign Minister Abdollahian’s visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire range of bilateral ties with particular focus on regional connectivity, energy and economic and investment ties between Pakistan and Iran,” the Foreign Office said.

In a statement, the Iranian Embassy said that the goals of this visit are, to comprehensively expand relations with the “friendly, brotherly and Muslim” country of Pakistan, as well as, to follow up on previous agreements, including the agreements made in the meeting of the senior officials of the two countries, President Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, made during the inauguration ceremony of the two projects of Polan-Gabed electricity transmission line and Pishin-Mand border market on May 18, 2023.

