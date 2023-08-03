PARTLY FACETIOUS: Consensus is to appoint a ‘guided missile’

“I heard that your suggestion of Captain Safdar (retired) as the caretaker prime minister was rejected by all, and here the word retired is superfluous because he does not rely on his pension to meet his needs so…”

“The pocket money so ordained by the Sharifs was kinda very small I thought…”

“Hey I think it was Notification Maryam Nawaz’s grand dad who set the monthly allowance and don’t forget the allowance was not in rupees but in a foreign currency……why are you laughing?”

“So at the time The Samdhi in the making’s inane policies would not impact on the purchasing power…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway the point is that Grand dad set the limit on the allowance based on his own youth, I mean you are probably giving your children the same allowance that you got when you were their age…”

“I get your drift so the establishment cannot rely on the retired Captain because his lifestyle is not dependent on the pension, the Sharifs can’t rely on him because his allowance was too small and Zardari sahib I hear has yet to engage with the Captain because he has not yet noticed him and…”

“I heard The Maulana was introduced to him by NMN – remember when the Man Who Must Remain Nameless was the chief executive and NMN and The Maulana were conducting joint jalsas…”

“Yes but The Maulana’s long-term memory is shot to pieces – it’s his short-term memory that determines his decisions.”

“Sensible in our political framework. Anyway the retired captain’s name was shot down because he is an unguided missile.”

“Hmmm, so that means many others are out. I remember Shireen Mazari was also labelled as an unguided missile, then there is Raza Rabbani, wait there is also….”

“Hey the consensus is to appoint a guided missile.”

“Well some guided missiles can become an unguided missile.”

“Could you forget about Ishaq Dar’s 42 page hand written affidavit…”

“Speaking of Dar you know he spent over 5 years in the UK recently and not only is his English as bad as ever, but he could have taken some basic economic courses and…”

“Shush so a guided missile will be someone who will be acceptable to all the parties and the establishment and…”

“And if push comes to shove which it probably will, the usual winner will take all.”

“Agreed.”

