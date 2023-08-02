BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.26%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (8.57%)
DFML 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.32%)
DGKC 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HBL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.48%)
HUBC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
MLCF 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (5.32%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PPL 78.13 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.53%)
PRL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.5%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.79%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 8.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 109.15 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.59%)
UNITY 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,978 Increased By 60.9 (1.24%)
BR30 17,678 Increased By 233.2 (1.34%)
KSE100 48,696 Increased By 465.6 (0.97%)
KSE30 17,463 Increased By 202.8 (1.17%)
Aug 02, 2023
Markets

Stocks fall, Treasuries gain after Fitch downgrades US rating

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 11:18am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

HONG KONG: Asian stocks traded lower while US Treasury yields declined on Wednesday, after ratings agency Fitch unexpectedly downgraded the United States’ top-tier sovereign credit rating.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares fell 0.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei slid by 1.2%, while Australian shares edged down 0.5%. China’s mainland benchmark and Hong Kong’s fell by 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Asian stocks were also weighed by declines on Wall Street overnight.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, pointed 0.2% lower on Wednesday.

Fitch cut the United States by one notch to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration, a decision announced after the Wall Street close on Tuesday.

US 10-year Treasury yields declined by about 2 basis points to 4.025% in Tokyo.

“Most of the Asia turmoil this morning and the Treasury yields move is triggered by the Fitch decision,” said Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of Asia Pacific equity research at BNP Paribas.

Asia stocks near 16-month peak on economic optimism, Aussie eases before RBA

“It’s kind of a short-term knee-jerk reaction, so we will have to wait and watch for how this pans out.” Investors counterintuitively fled to the relatively safety of sovereign debt from riskier equity markets.

Treasuries, whose yields fall when prices rise, were also bought when Standard & Poor’s cut the US top “AAA” rating by one notch to “AA-plus” in 2011.

The US dollar moved lower against a basket of major currencies immediately after the announcement, but was up 0.1% as of the Asian morning.

While the investor reaction to the downgrade was relatively contained, it has injected some uncertainty into financial markets.

“This basically tells you is the US government’s spending is a problem. It’s an unsustainable budget situation because the economy can’t even grow its way out of this problem going forward,” said Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist, Mizuho Securities.

“Therefore, they’re going to have to either tackle it or accept the consequences of potential further additional downgrades.”

Looking beyond the Fitch downgrade, the main area of focus will still be central banks, corporate earnings and, in China specifically, stimulus prospects the geopolitical issues, he said.

The United States publishes fresh data on jobless claims and unemployment later this week.

Oil prices gained on Wednesday, trading near their highest since April, after industry data showed a much steeper-than-expected draw last week in US crude oil inventories.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures ticked up 1% to $82.18 while Brent crude rose to $85.73 per barrel. Gold was slightly higher, trading at $1,949.69 per ounce.

