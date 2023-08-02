BAFL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 1, 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 08:54am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Petrol, HSD prices: Govt announces hike of nearly Rs20 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation slows marginally, clocks in at 28.3% in July

Read here for details.

  • Govt to establish sub-funds under Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to pay share of Reko Diq in Pakistani rupees

Read here for details.

  • Army chief invites foreign investors to ‘discover hidden treasures of Pakistan’

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 gains another 196 points as bull-run continues

Read here for details.

  • NA passes bill proposing 3 years in jail for disclosing identities of intelligence officials

Read here for details.

  • FM Bilawal urges Afghan authorities to take action against TTP, terrorists

Read here for details.

  • Elections to be held on basis of 2023 digital census: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

Read here for details.

