Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Petrol, HSD prices: Govt announces hike of nearly Rs20 per litre

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Pakistan’s headline inflation slows marginally, clocks in at 28.3% in July

Govt to establish sub-funds under Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to pay share of Reko Diq in Pakistani rupees

Army chief invites foreign investors to ‘discover hidden treasures of Pakistan’

KSE-100 gains another 196 points as bull-run continues

NA passes bill proposing 3 years in jail for disclosing identities of intelligence officials

FM Bilawal urges Afghan authorities to take action against TTP, terrorists

Elections to be held on basis of 2023 digital census: PM Shehbaz

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

