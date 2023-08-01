FM Bilawal urges Afghan authorities to take action against TTP, terrorists

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday urged the Afghan interim authorities to act against Tehreek-e-Taliban-Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorists operating from Afghanistan and carrying out terrorist activities inside Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made these remarks while responding to a question at the launch ceremony of the Digitized System under FM’s Change Management Initiative in Islamabad.

Quoting international law, he said the Afghan interim government should fulfil its commitments made under the Doha Agreement that it would not allow anyone to use its soil for terrorist activities against any country.

Bilawal said Pakistan was ready to work with the Afghan government to take measures to eradicate terrorism in both countries collectively.

“Our preference will be that we want the Afghan interim government to abide by the Doha Agreement and take action against terrorists who target Pakistan’s armed forces”, he added.

“If they need any help, then I think Pakistan should be prepared to help them”, Bilawal stated.

Replying to a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan does not want to become part of any bloc politics on the world stage.

Regarding Pakistan’s policy to deal with the scourge of terrorism, the Foreign Minister said, “we do not want any appeasement with terrorists, and are committed to bringing peace to our country and establishing the writ of the state”.

The foreign minister added that the weapons left by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation forces after the fall of Kabul are now being used by the terrorists, criminal gangs and dacoits in the riverine area of Sindh.

“The terrorism and law-and-order incidents have been on rise across the country. We know that these incidents recorded an increased in Pakistan after the fall of Kabul”, he said.