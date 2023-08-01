PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Referring to India, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan is willing to talk to its neighbour if the country is willing to discuss “serious matters at the table”.

The remarks were made by the prime minister while addressing the Pakistan Mineral Summit in Islamabad.

“We have nothing against anybody, we have to look after our own self and build our nation.

“Even with our neighbour, we are prepared to talk provided that they are serious in discussing matters.

“War is no more an option. Pakistan is a nuclear power — (these capabilities are) not as an aggressor but for defence purposes.

“We have fought three wars in the last 75 years, which has generated more poverty, unemployment and lack of resources.

“God forbid, if there is a nuclear flashpoint, who will live to tell what happened?

“This is not the option.

“But it is equally important that our neighbour understands that we cannot become normal unless abnormalities are removed and serious issues are address through peaceful and meaningful discussions,” said PM Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, the premier said that Pakistan, despite being home to mineral deposits of $6 trillion, has failed to avail benefits.

“We cannot blame anyone but ourselves,” he said. He said the story of Pakistan’s journey is heart wrenching, but if we convert the speeches and presentations made in the summit into action in letter and spirit, “we can achieve our past glory”.

“There is a need for a serious surgical operation to get Pakistan rid of slavery and Indian hegemony,” he said.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly relations, and have supported each other through thick and thin.

“Saudi’s contribution of $2 billion was vital for Pakistan survival,” said PM Shehbaz.

In his address, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik also invited foreign investors to invest in different sectors particularly in minerals and mining sector.

“Pakistan possesses an estimated mineral reserve of $6 trillion,” Malik reiterated.

The minister said that the collective value of technological giants including Apple, Google and Amazon stands at $6 trillion.

“We want to move from about $1 billion in exports to over $5 billion in exports in the next few years. We want to create employment from 300,000 in the mining and mineral sector to 600,000,” he said.

“Moreover, mining is labour intensive, which is what we need,” he added.

“We are going to pursue value-added activities, and increase the sector share into GDP from 1% to 3%,” he said.

Malik said that the government intends to build industrial clusters, harmonise and deregulate the mining sector.

He said the aim of the summit is to increase Foreign Direct Investment in the country and move from ‘Dust to Development’.

The government has organized the “Pakistan Minerals Summit” to explore and capitalize vast potential of the mining and minerals industry in the country.

PM Sharif, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers, heads of different international and nationals companies associated with the mining and mineral industry, diplomats and other high level authorities are attending the inaugural session.

The summit with theme ‘Dust to Development: Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’ bring together international investors, mining industry giants, corporate leaders, and government stakeholders to create a roadmap for tapping into the tremendous mineral riches the country.