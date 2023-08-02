BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
Minister tries to justify hike

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Tuesday, said the government had managed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and now taking decisions to raise petroleum product prices ignoring the political cost.

Criticizing the previous government, she said the PTI violated the agreement with the IMF by subsidizing petroleum products which inflicted massive damage to the economy for political gains.

While addressing a press conference after inauguration of the Foreign Media Digital Wall of Digital Electronic Media Unit here at the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, she said the government’s tenure will end in a few days but we have prioritized the state over politics.

Petrol, HSD prices: Govt announces hike of nearly Rs20 per litre

The minister said that the present coalition government did not take decisions for petty political advantages; rather the same were made in the larger national interest. When the present government came to power, Pakistan was on the verge of bankruptcy, she said.

She said that there were various reasons for recent increase in the petroleum product prices, including global market fluctuations as well as commitments made to the IMF. The Chinese Vice Premier’s visit to Pakistan showed confidence reposed by the world in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF PTI Marriyum Aurangzeb petrol price Information Minister HSD price petroleum product prices petrol rate IMF and Pakistan POL price diesel price Economic distress petrol price hike

