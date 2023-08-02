Country’s resources: PM for ‘surgical operation’ to generate wealth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said there is a need for a serious surgical operation to generate wealth from the country’s resources and make Pakistan a country which it was destined for.

Addressing the Pakistan Minerals Summit on Tuesday, the premier said stressed the need for a serious surgical operation to generate wealth from the country’s unexplored resources and make Pakistan a country which was destined to be made after getting freedom from India following great sacrifices.

He said that the journey of the last 70 years landed Pakistan in the current situation, adding that Pakistan Steel Mills was established back in the 70s with Russian support and its entire raw material was always imported, whereas, the country had iron ore reserves in Kalabagh. He said that with the latest technology, this ore could have easily been converted into raw material for the steel mills.

He further stated Pakistan was fined $10 billion on RekoDiq, and had the country been forced to pay, it could have consumed the entire foreign exchange reserves of the country.

The prime minister added that Thar coal has now been converted into assets which could not be exploited during the last 70 years, whereas, Chiniot ore was subjected to plunder and corruption. He added that the Chiniot ore was handed over to a Pakistani residing overseas without bidding who had no business history.

The matter went to a court of law which decided it was nothing but plundering of the resources of the poor people and then the matter went to the Supreme Court and is now in appeal.

He said that the NAB was nabbing those who were opposed to the government of the day and not those who had looted and plundered the wealth of the people of Pakistan. He said that this is the heart-wrenching story of the last 70 years. He said that these presentations have now to be converted into action, unlike in the past. He thanked Saudi Arabia for helping Pakistan to get International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s deal by contributing $2 billion.

He said that Pakistan wants to have the best relations with the US and other nations in the world. We are prepared to talk to the neighbour if they are serious to talk on the serious matters on the table as war is no more an option, he added. Pakistan is nuclear power nor an aggressor but for defence purposes.

He said we had three wars during the last 75 years and what happened, these generated more poverty, unemployment and a lack of resources for health education and finance etc. “Is this the way we have to adopt or to have war of economic competition”, he questioned.

He said it is equally important for the neighbour to understand that “we cannot live like normal neighbours unless abnormalities are removed by addressing serious issues through meaningful discussion. We cannot succeed in our endeavours until we decide on unity, agreement, and solidarity,” he maintained.

