Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 01, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 01, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,230.51
High: 48,441.84
Low: 47,998.26
Net Change: 195.91
Volume (000): 274,242
Value (000): 12,514,628
Makt Cap (000) 1,705,985,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,738.86
NET CH (+) 108.39
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,126.52
NET CH (+) 59.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,295.09
NET CH (-) 13.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,971.33
NET CH (-) 64.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,492.33
NET CH (-) 13.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,094.48
NET CH (+) 35.02
------------------------------------
As on: 01-Aug-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments