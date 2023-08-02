KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 01, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,230.51 High: 48,441.84 Low: 47,998.26 Net Change: 195.91 Volume (000): 274,242 Value (000): 12,514,628 Makt Cap (000) 1,705,985,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,738.86 NET CH (+) 108.39 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,126.52 NET CH (+) 59.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,295.09 NET CH (-) 13.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,971.33 NET CH (-) 64.52 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,492.33 NET CH (-) 13.79 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,094.48 NET CH (+) 35.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-Aug-2023 ====================================

