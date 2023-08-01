BAFL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
BIPL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.74%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.31%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (4.32%)
FABL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FCCL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2%)
OGDC 98.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.51%)
PAEL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.78%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.65%)
PPL 76.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
PRL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.84%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.64%)
TPLP 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.35%)
TRG 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.43%)
UNITY 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.82%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,930 Increased By 29 (0.59%)
BR30 17,488 Increased By 22.3 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,285 Increased By 250.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,283 Increased By 86.7 (0.5%)
South African rand edges lower after tumble on Chinese data

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 12:21pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand edged lower in early trade on Tuesday after falling over 1% on Monday on the back of weak Chinese manufacturing data.

At 0659 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9050 against the dollar , about 0.14% weaker than its previous close. The dollar last traded at 101.960, around 0.08% firmer against a basket of global currencies.

“The rand lost ground yesterday as the dollar firmed, and China’s economic woes raised global growth concerns once again and dampened risk appetite,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

South African rand edges higher ahead of trade data

At around 1200 GMT, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa will release the country’s vehicle sales data for July.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was also slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.245%.

