BAFL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.93%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.45%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.86 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (4.52%)
FABL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.73%)
FCCL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.94%)
HUBC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.55%)
OGDC 97.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.67%)
PAEL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.75%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 95.83 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.95%)
PPL 76.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
PRL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.83%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.26%)
SSGC 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.4%)
TRG 105.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.9%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.91%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By 11.4 (0.23%)
BR30 17,431 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.2%)
KSE100 48,108 Increased By 73.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,208 Increased By 11.9 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee may struggle on dollar move, support seen near

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 10:32am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to decline on Tuesday, pressured by the dollar’s move higher versus its major peers and Asian currencies. Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open slightly weaker to US dollar from 82.2450 in the previous session.

“Possibly a bit of a move higher (on USD/INR) at open and then a narrow range,” a forex trader at a bank said.

“Difficult to see (USD/INR) managing to climb above recent high of 82.35.” The USD/INR’s range after last week has “definitely shifted higher”, but “nothing to be too excited.”

The dollar index rose above 102 in the Asia session, hovering near the highest in three weeks. The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 7.1680 to the dollar while the Korean won incurred a 0.7% fall.

A private survey indicated that manufacturing activity contracted in China last month, impairing demand for the yuan and helping dollar push higher.

Weakness on the Japanese yen contributed to dollar index reaching 102.

Investors await the US ISM manufacturing data due later in the day, which will be followed by the services print on Thursday and the important non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Indian rupee hopeful of recovery on back of uptick on Asia FX

The data will come in the wake of expectations that the US Federal Reserve likely delivered its last rate hike in July.

The odds of a rate hike at the September meeting have settled to just about 20%. Oil prices pushed higher on Monday with Brent crude futures pushing to an over three-month high.

The contract jumped 14% last month. Surging crude oil prices and the move higher on the dollar index to boost USD/INR, Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank, said.

Pegs support for USD/INR at 82.15 and sees resistance at 82.50.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee may struggle on dollar move, support seen near

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Project-to-project basis: Developers and builders to pay advance tax: FBR

Settlement of dues of IPPs/GPPs: FD seeks expenditure details of Rs601bn extended to PD

Govt has settled KE dispute, reduced circular debt: minister

Purchase of USD for card payments facility extended by 5 months

Flood relief: $10.33bn loans, $550m grants received

FBR wing unearths Rs1.2bn tax fraud scheme

Read more stories