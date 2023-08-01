FBR wing unearths Rs1.2bn tax fraud scheme

KARACHI: The Directorate of Internal Audit-Inland Revenue-FBR Karachi has made a significant breakthrough in unraveling a complex tax fraud scheme, booking eight directors from various companies as accused in a case amounting to around Rs 1.2 billion approx.

The scam revolves around a “shell or fake” company, allegedly orchestrated to evade substantial tax liabilities. The accused directors have been named as the main beneficiaries of this fraudulent enterprise, sending shockwaves through the corporate landscape.

The case came to light on June 14, 2022, when an FIR was lodged at the Directorate of Internal Audit-Inland Revenue-Karachi. The FIR, filed under Section 2(37) of the Sales Tax Act 1990, unveiled the deceptive practices of the accused company, which operated without any genuine physical operations, cleverly evading tax obligations.

According to the FIR, the estimated loss to the government revenue due to this tax fraud amounts to an astounding Rs. 1,202,744,754 PKR. This sum includes default surcharges and penalties, yet to be fully quantified and accounted for at the time of payment.

The Directorate, fueled by a determination to bring the perpetrators to justice, initiated a rigorous investigation adhering to the guidelines provided by the Sindh High Court. Emphasizing the principles of natural justice and due process, the investigation left no stone unturned in uncovering the depth of the fraudulent activities.

In a notable move, the Directorate seamlessly handled both criminal and civil proceedings in tandem, a strategy authorized by the Constitutional Courts. This approach ensured a comprehensive and unbiased examination of the case, with each aspect independently scrutinized.

As the investigation progressed, several anomalies surfaced regarding the financial operations of this accused company. The company displayed a perplexing tax profile, reporting massive sales worth billions of rupees, while failing to show corresponding purchases or input tax payments. This discrepancy further fueled suspicions surrounding the company’s legitimacy, strengthening the case against the accused.

Physical verification of the addresses provided by this accused company added another layer of doubt to the company’s claims. Investigations revealed that the given addresses did not correspond to locations conducting high-turnover business activities, as purported by the accused.

In a crucial turn, the Directorate uncovered significant evidence by tracing undisclosed bank accounts linked to the accused company across multiple financial institutions. This discovery heightened the complexity of the case, suggesting attempts to conceal financial trails.

On July 31, 2023, the Directorate reached a pivotal milestone by submitting a fresh challan in the Customs Court Karachi, naming eight directors from various companies as beneficiaries of this intricate scam. The fresh challan provides the court with updated and comprehensive evidence for consideration, intensifying the legal scrutiny on this accused company and its implicated directors.

With the evidence now laid before the court, authorities aim to ensure that those involved in this elaborate tax fraud scheme face the full weight of the law.

