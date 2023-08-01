BAFL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.09%)
BOP 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.02%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.70 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (4.23%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.12%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.53%)
HBL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.62%)
OGDC 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.27%)
PAEL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.66%)
PIBTL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.16%)
PIOC 95.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
PPL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-2.45%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (5.17%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.47%)
SSGC 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.4%)
TRG 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.98%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 8.3 (0.17%)
BR30 17,424 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,097 Increased By 62.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,202 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Aug 01, 2023
Pakistan

Karachi: New route of electric bus announced

Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: In a significant move to improve public transportation, the Sindh government has announced the launch of a new route for the electric bus service in Karachi.

The Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, revealed that the new route spans 18 kilometres, connecting Malir Cantt Check Post No. 5 to the Numaish Chowrangi.

The electric bus will traverse key areas such as Safoora Chowrangi, Mausamiyat, Kamran Chowrangi, Dalmia, Liaquat National Hospital, Jail Chowrangi, and MA Jinnah Road before reaching Numaish Chowrangi via Perfume Chowk Millennium Mall.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sadiqa Nasir Aug 01, 2023 10:06am
How to know the schedule?
