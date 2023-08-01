Karachi: New route of electric bus announced

KARACHI: In a significant move to improve public transportation, the Sindh government has announced the launch of a new route for the electric bus service in Karachi.

The Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, revealed that the new route spans 18 kilometres, connecting Malir Cantt Check Post No. 5 to the Numaish Chowrangi.

The electric bus will traverse key areas such as Safoora Chowrangi, Mausamiyat, Kamran Chowrangi, Dalmia, Liaquat National Hospital, Jail Chowrangi, and MA Jinnah Road before reaching Numaish Chowrangi via Perfume Chowk Millennium Mall.

