PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar lies or dark lies?

“Why the scepticism?” “I take strong exception to anyone who underrates my intelligence.” “Who did?” “The Samdhi. I mean there are lies, damned lies, and then Dar Lies.”

“Dar or dark?”

“Stop. I was amazed at what he said in the Senate. That we have 13 to 14 billion dollar reserves – for Pete’s sake five billion dollars are those in private accounts in our commercial banks which no economist counts as the country’s reserves…”

“But it is where Accountants do not fear to tread!”

“Don’t be facetious, and another five billion dollars are roll-overs from friendly countries and need I add China has rolled over loans of many other countries it is engaged in, so Pakistan is no exception….and then The Samdhi proceeded to talk about his Plan B in the event that IMF did not reach a staff level agreement which was reached by Shabhaz Sharif and not The Samdhi.”

“Hmmm, so you reckon he under rated your intelligence by saying all this? But did it occur to you that you are not his target audience and that his real audience must surely have a low IQ because in spite of all the damage he has done since his appointment in September 2022 he remains the country’s finance minister!”

“Low IQ or more pertinently even less knowledge of economics than The Samdhi has. But you know I saw Salim Mandviwalla thumping the desk as The Samdhi spoke in the Senate!”

“That was politics. The Samdhi’s real target audience is his counterpart who has been away from the country so long that he has lost touch with ground realities…”

“The swing voter saint listening to their narrative – and those are needed for the prodigal to return. I mean these voters want to know the source of wealth of the Panama accounts, the…”

“They need a narrative that is believable – you can’t blame The Man Who Must Remain Nameless for the loss of 4 billion dollars remittance inflows due to The Samdhi’s insistence on controlling the rupee dollar parity, you can’t blame The Man Who Must Remain Nameless for The Samdhi’s over spending by nearly 2 trillion rupees from what his own government budgeted for last year and…”

“Right so the way forward is to pass the bill banning all possible challengers to winning the next elections.”

“As noted by even PML-N loyalists in the Senate, the bill will come to haunt the party once it is out of favour.”

“And let’s be honest the number of years that favour favours them is no more than what three years?”

“Favour favours indeed?! But when angels fear not to tread again and again and again…”

“Stop at three times, the fourth is yet to happen.”

