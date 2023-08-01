BAFL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.09%)
BOP 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.31%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (4.32%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
FFL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.53%)
HBL 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.73%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.08%)
OGDC 97.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.08%)
PAEL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.66%)
PIBTL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.16%)
PIOC 95.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
PPL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.31%)
PRL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.83%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.47%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.4%)
TRG 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.68%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 8.3 (0.17%)
BR30 17,420 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.26%)
KSE100 48,097 Increased By 62.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,202 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
TikTok introduces text posts

Published 01 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: TikTok has announced the launch of text posts, an innovative new format designed to empower creators and provide exciting opportunities for self-expression. With text posts, TikTok is expanding the boundaries of content creation, offering its vibrant community another innovative way to showcase their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content.

TikTok is always looking to empower its creators and community with innovative tools that inspire self-expression. TikTok’s commitment to nurturing creativity in all its forms has led to a diverse array of content formats, including videos, photos, duets, and stitch. The introduction of text posts adds yet another dimension to the content options, enabling creators to effortlessly share their written brilliance and making it even easier to inspire and captivate audiences.

TikTok is dedicated to expanding creative boundaries and fostering a platform where diverse voices thrive. By empowering creators with a dedicated space for written expression, TikTok is unlocking new avenues for storytelling, artistic exploration, and engagement.

As per new feature, the creative journey involves experimentation, and with the ability to save drafts and revisit unpublished posts, creators have the freedom to refine their work.

