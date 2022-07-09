Alia Bhatt completes first Hollywood film with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt completed shooting her very first Hollywood production, 'Heart of Stone,' and prepares to head home to India, reported The National.

Sharing a set of images on Instagram with her fans, Bhatt thanked her co-stars, the director and the crew in the caption, as we get an inside look into the upcoming Netflix production.

Photo: @aliaabhatt

"I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film," the actress posted below the images on Instagram.

"But for now ... I’m coming home baby."

Little is known about the upcoming film, but that it is a spy thriller, and production began earlier this year, according to reports.

No plot details have been revealed either, but it is rumoured to be a female-led thriller, much like popular spy franchises like 'Mission: Impossible' and the 'James Bond' series.

Hollywood actress star Gadot, of 'Wonder Woman' fame, was the first star to be signed, and will play a character called Rachel Stone.

Bhatt is reportedly playing the role of an Indian-American intelligence operative named Maya Singh.

Earlier, Bhatt announced she was expecting her first child with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The couple was recently also in the news as they got married in Mumbai, surrounded by friends and family.

Bhatt is not the first Bollywood star crossing over to make her mark in Hollywood.

Aside from Priyanka Chopra, actor and director Farhan Akhtar recently made his debut in the hit Disney+ series 'Ms. Marvel.'

In 2017, Deepika Padukone played a lead role in Vin Diesel's action franchise film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage,' while actor Ali Fazal was cast opposite Judi Dench in the period film, 'Victoria & Abdul.'

Fazal, who also starred in the 2015 hit movie 'Furious 7,' was also in Kenneth Branagh's mystery film 'Death on the Nile,' which incidentally also stars Gadot.

South Indian superstar Dhanush will soon be seen in the Russo brothers' action thriller 'The Gray Man,' alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, scheduled to be released at the end of July, on Netflix.