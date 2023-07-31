BAFL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.62%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.09%)
CNERGY 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.59%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.03%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (6.36%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.18 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.47%)
OGDC 97.97 Increased By ▲ 6.18 (6.73%)
PAEL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.43%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.25 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.32%)
PRL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.01%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.20 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,899 Increased By 107.3 (2.24%)
BR30 17,436 Increased By 581.8 (3.45%)
KSE100 48,087 Increased By 1010.1 (2.15%)
KSE30 17,208 Increased By 398.9 (2.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Passionate Colombia fans set standard at Women’s World Cup

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:11am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Colombia’s dramatic 2-1 victory over twice world champions Germany in Sydney was one of the great Women’s World Cup upsets but the South American nation also set new standards for fans at the global showpiece on Sunday.

The most recent census showed there are only about 38,000 Colombian-born people living in Australia and it felt like every single one of them was in the Sydney Football Stadium for the match.

Nearly all sporting the canary yellow shirt of the national team, the Colombians started gathering outside the neighbouring cricket ground hours before the game started, blowing horns, banging drums and waving the country’s tricolour flag.

A passionate rendering of the Colombian national anthem set the tone for the evening with the almost constant cheers, chants and whistles reaching a crescendo when Manuela Vanegas headed home the stoppage time winner.

“It’s very emotional to have Colombia here in Sydney, the other side of the world,” Colombia fan Sol Molinares told Reuters. “It was incredible.

The girls played super well.

This is my Colombia. This is my Colombia. I am happy, and let’s see what comes now. I think that we’ll win the World Cup. I am sure. We are playing super well.“

Colombia assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia, fresh from the frenzied post-match celebrations, said it felt like a home game.

“We could feel the backing of our fans at all times,” he said. Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said the febrile atmosphere must have had an impact on her team, who are ranked second in the world to Colombia’s 27th.

“You’re not untouched if the fans are so passionate, if they’re so loud,” she told reporters. “We tried to deal with it of course, and some might be better at handling it than others, but I’m sure it wasn’t the decisive factor in why we didn’t win this match.

“It was a great atmosphere. I don’t know where all the Colombian fans came from. They were really a great crowd, my compliments. It wasn’t easy.”

Colombia play Morocco in their last match of the group stage on Thursday in Perth, where anything better than a loss by eight goals will see them progress to the knockout round.

Germany Colombia FIFA Women’s World Cup Sydney Football Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Passionate Colombia fans set standard at Women’s World Cup

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories