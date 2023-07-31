BAFL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.77%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.07%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.49%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.62%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 97.25 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.95%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
PPL 76.20 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (5.25%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 47.15 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.34%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.93%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.01%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.88%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By 60.1 (1.25%)
BR30 17,242 Increased By 387.3 (2.3%)
KSE100 47,716 Increased By 638.5 (1.36%)
KSE30 17,069 Increased By 260.1 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil – any fall insight?

BR Research Published 31 Jul, 2023 08:22am

Global crude oil prices have continued their upward trajectory for the fifth consecutive week amid demand optimism among the investors and tight supplies. Crude oil prices are up by around 13 percent for the month. The current price level was last seen in mid-April earlier this year.

The sustained rise in prices fuel by bullish demand projections comes from the fact that the central bank in both the US and the Europe are likely nearing the end of their interest rate hike policies – raising global energy demand outlook. While the demand is recovering in the US, economic stimulus is also there in China, which will further bolster the prices in the coming weeks.

On the supply side, crude oil inventories look tight encouraged by supply cuts from the OPEC plus alliance in the latest round as well as the decline in US oil inventories. In the upcoming meeting in September, the key member of OPEC plus – Saudi Arabia is expected to further the supply cut. The market is of the view that the Kingdom will extend one million barrels of oil per day in the September roundup, which will provide additional support to the oil market. This is based on the fact that the extended oil cartel – OPEC plus had a consensus to restrict oil supply into 2024. Also, Saudi Arabia announced a cut for July 2023, extend another for August 2023, and most likely extend it further. These factors point towards a rising price scenario for crude oil at least till September 2023.

Even for the rest of the year, the energy markets look optimistic and ready for continued growth as favorable economic outlook and demand recovery across the world make a case for bullish movement in crude oil prices.

Crude Oil Oil prices crude oil prices Opec Plus

Comments

1000 characters

Oil – any fall insight?

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

Read more stories