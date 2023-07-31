BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.27%)
BIPL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 54.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.62%)
HUBC 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (3.77%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
PIBTL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
PPL 75.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.28%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 46.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.54%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
TRG 104.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.92%)
UNITY 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.61%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.16%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By 54.8 (1.14%)
BR30 17,180 Increased By 325.8 (1.93%)
KSE100 47,583 Increased By 505.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,024 Increased By 215.4 (1.28%)
Markets

PSX witnesses bullish trend

Recorder Review Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish trend during the outgoing four-day week on the back of aggressive buying by both local and foreign investors in various sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1,156.27 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 47,000 psychological-level to close at 47,077.00 points.

Trading activities also improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 5.4 percent to 375.90 million shares during this week as compared previous week’s average of 356.80 million shares while average daily traded value on ready counter increased by 38.2 percent to Rs 12.60 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 9.12 billion.

BRIndex100 added 142.59 points during this week to close at 4,785.87 points with average daily turnover of 331.060 million shares. BRIndex30 increased by 715.36 points to close at 16,824.69 points with average daily trading volumes of 220.381 million shares.

The foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $2.764 million during this week. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 135 billion to Rs 7.098 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the outgoing week continued its bullish run, with the KSE-100 starting the week at 45,920.73points, continuing the move upwards to close at 47,076.99pts, up 1,156.26points or 2.5 percent WoW).

Investor sentiments remained positive after the approval of the IMF SBA and a move towards the general elections.

Buying was witnessed sector wise Close-End Mutual Funds as the top performer recording gains of 13.5 percent WoW, whilst Jute declined by 8.5 percent WoW.

Flow-wise, major selling was recorded by Mutual Funds with a net sell of $5.98million. On the other hand, Other Organization absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $5.22million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were HGFA (up 22.7 percent), AICL (up 18.1 percent), HBL (up 16.3 percent), NBP (up 16.0 percent) and SHEL (up 15.9 percent), while top laggards were SML (down16.8 percent), BNWM (down 6.5 percent), DAWH (down 5.4 percent), MUGHAL (down 3.7 percent) and ENGRO (down 1.8 percent).

“Following last week’s momentum, investor optimism remained strong throughout this week”, an analyst at JS Global Capital said.

The KSE-100 Index crossed the 47,000 mark for the first time since November 2021. Sector-wise, OMCs (up 6.7 percent), Power (up 5.7 percent) and Refinery Sector (up 5.4 percent) outperformed during the week.

