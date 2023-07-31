Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

Senate chairman ‘drops’ violent extremism bill after opposition protest

At least 40 killed, 200 injured as blast hits JUI-F’s worker convention in Bajaur

PM Shehbaz says inefficiency, mismanagement of PTI’s govt cost country dearly

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrives in Pakistan to attend CPEC celebrations

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

