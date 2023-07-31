BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.75%)
FABL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.34%)
HUBC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 31.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 96.40 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.02%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 75.40 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.14%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.78%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.31%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By 55.6 (1.16%)
BR30 17,185 Increased By 330.5 (1.96%)
KSE100 47,621 Increased By 544 (1.16%)
KSE30 17,031 Increased By 222.8 (1.33%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 29 and July 30, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Senate chairman ‘drops’ violent extremism bill after opposition protest

Read here for details.

  • At least 40 killed, 200 injured as blast hits JUI-F’s worker convention in Bajaur

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says inefficiency, mismanagement of PTI’s govt cost country dearly

Read here for details.

  • Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrives in Pakistan to attend CPEC celebrations

Read here for details.

  • Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Read here for details.

  • Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

Read here for details.

  • CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Read here for details.

