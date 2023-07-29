Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrives in Pakistan to attend CPEC celebrations

Chinese Vice Premier, He Lifeng, has arrived in Pakistan for a three-day visit to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Advisor to the PM Tariq Fatimi received the honourable guest on his arrival at the airport.

Ahead of the visit, banners celebrating the anniversary and flags of both countries were displayed across the Pakistan capital.

The Foreign Office (FO) announced on Saturday that the Chinese vice premier would be in Pakistan from July 30 (today) to August 1 (Tuesday) to attend a ceremony celebrating 10 years of CPEC as the chief guest.

He Lifeng will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit.

Vice Premier He Lifeng has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.

“ Pakistan and China exchange high-level visits and dialogue regularly, the foreign office said, highlighting the importance of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two nations.

The FO statement added that these visits are also intended to reaffirm support for each other’s core interests, enhance economic and financial cooperation, advance high-quality development of CPEC, and explore new ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

In recent years Beijing has been one of Islamabad’s most reliable foreign partners – readily providing financial assistance to bail out its often struggling neighbour.

Earlier this week, Beijing granted Pakistan a two-year rollover on a $2.4 billion loan, giving the debt-saddled nation much-needed breathing space as it tackles a balance-of-payments crisis.

An IMF report last year said China and its commercial banks held about 30 percent of Pakistan’s total external debt.