BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 40 killed, 200 injured as blast hits JUI-F’s worker convention in Bajaur

  • Rescue officials fear more casualties
BR Web Desk Published July 30, 2023 Updated July 30, 2023 08:02pm

At least 40 people were killed and 200 others injured after a powerful blast hit the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in the Shandai Mor area of Khar, Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

KP’s Information Minister Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakalkhel confirmed the casualties and number of injuries to the media.

He said Maulana Ziaullah Jan, a key JUI-F leader in Khar, also died in the blast.

Jamal said hospitals across Bajaur and neighbouring areas had been put on high alert. He said critical patients are being transferred to Peshawar and other hospitals through helicopters.

“Our utmost priority right now is to provide medical treatment to the injured. The blast site has been cordoned off. Pakistan Army and other institutions are assisting us in the operation,” he added.

The death toll is constantly rising as some injured were rushed to hospitals in Peshawar, Timargriah and other cities.

In a statement issued later in the evening, KP caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan sought a detailed report on the blast from police and directed authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Governor Ali also said in a statement that a helicopter had been sent to Bajaur to transfer wounded people.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Maulana Fazl demands inquiry

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the KP’s caretaker government to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

“May Allah raise the ranks of martyrs,” Rehman said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also appealed to JUI-F workers to immediately reach hospitals and provide blood donations.

Condemnations pour in

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said terrorists were everyone’s enemies. “Like Swat, the entire country needs to be cleansed of the nurseries of terrorism,” he stated.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident, saying that the nation is united against terrorism and will end its menace through the strength of unity.

“Those who play with the lives of innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings,” he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq also condemned the blast and said it aimed to spread chaos in the country.

He added that the terrorist elements and their facilitators would not be able to succeed in their nefarious ambitions.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also condemned the attack.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said reports of a blast at a JUI-F convention in Bajaur were “alarming” and prayed for the safety of the people.

bajaur blast

Comments

1000 characters

At least 40 killed, 200 injured as blast hits JUI-F’s worker convention in Bajaur

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrives in Pakistan to attend CPEC celebrations

PM Shehbaz says inefficiency, mismanagement of PTI’s govt cost country dearly

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Israel to build $27bn rail expansion, eyes future link to Saudi Arabia

Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

Morocco's Benzina makes history with hijab at Women's World Cup

Read more stories