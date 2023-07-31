BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.78%)
BIPL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.82%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.45%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 96.21 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.82%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.01%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.56%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.71 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By 58.7 (1.22%)
BR30 17,203 Increased By 348.8 (2.07%)
KSE100 47,655 Increased By 578.3 (1.23%)
KSE30 17,052 Increased By 243 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Delaying election for holding new census not possible: Kaira

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday said that it would not be possible to delay elections on the basis of holding a new ‘Census’ by demanding establishing new parties.

Talking to a private news channel, Kaira informed that the process of electoral reforms was already started and the Election Commission was busy in the preparation of conducting elections at its specific time and period.

Replying to a question, he said that delaying elections would not be favourable for the country’s stability and PML-N was also not in favour to delay the process at any cost. “The caretaker setup has a huge responsibility to run a country in an appropriate manner,” he added.

Kaira said that even the issuance of the notification about new census would not stop the process of elections.

“In the caretaker setup, politicians need to come and participate in it and perform with a huge responsibility. As most of the politicians are performing their responsibilities beyond the limits, however the country’s stability lies in the Constitution and rule of law,” he concluded.

elections Qamar Zaman Kaira ECP census Caretaker setup General elections PM advisor

Comments

1000 characters

Delaying election for holding new census not possible: Kaira

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories