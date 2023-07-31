BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.28%)
Jul 31, 2023
International Day of World’s Indigenous People on Aug 9

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: International Day of the World’s Indigenous People will be marked on August 9 (Wednesday) across the globe. The purpose is to promote and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population.

The day also recognizes the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous People is celebrated on August 9 each year to recognize the first UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations meeting in Geneva in 1982. On December 23, 1994, the UN General Assembly decided that the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People should be observed on August 9 annually during the International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People.

In 2004, the assembly proclaimed the Second International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People (2005-2014). The assembly also decided to continue observing the International Day of Indigenous People annually during the second decade.

The decade’s goal was to further strengthen international cooperation for solving problems faced by indigenous peoples in different sectors including culture, education, health, human rights, the environment, and social and economic development.

In April 2000, the Commission on Human Rights adopted a resolution to establish the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues that was endorsed by the Economic and Social Council. The forum’s mandate is to discuss indigenous issues related to culture, economic and social development, education, the environment, health, and human rights.

