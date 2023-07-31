River Indus runs in medium low flood with rising level: FFC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, River Indus is experiencing medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur Reach with rising trend whereas it is in low flood situation at four locations (Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chashma-Taunsa).

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, Rivers Sutlej at Head Suleimanki, Ravi in Balloki-Sidhnai Reach and Kabul at Nowshera are flowing in low Flood. Rivers Jhelum and Chenab are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1534.61 feet (15.39 feet below against its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet) whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1227.00 feet (15.00 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Pakistan lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas. Seasonal Low lies over North-western Balochistan.

Mild moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5,000 feet.

For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has forecasted scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Multan, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions) including the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is also expected over Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions including the upper Sindh during the same period.

As per PMD, the prevailing weather situation may result into moderate flash flooding in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and nullahs of Sibi & Nasirabad Divisions during the next 24 hours.