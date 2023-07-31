BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.78%)
BIPL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.82%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.45%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 96.21 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.82%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.01%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.56%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.71 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By 58.7 (1.22%)
BR30 17,203 Increased By 348.8 (2.07%)
KSE100 47,655 Increased By 578.3 (1.23%)
KSE30 17,052 Increased By 243 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

River Indus runs in medium low flood with rising level: FFC

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, River Indus is experiencing medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur Reach with rising trend whereas it is in low flood situation at four locations (Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chashma-Taunsa).

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, Rivers Sutlej at Head Suleimanki, Ravi in Balloki-Sidhnai Reach and Kabul at Nowshera are flowing in low Flood. Rivers Jhelum and Chenab are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1534.61 feet (15.39 feet below against its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet) whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1227.00 feet (15.00 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Pakistan lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas. Seasonal Low lies over North-western Balochistan.

Mild moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5,000 feet.

For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has forecasted scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Multan, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions) including the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is also expected over Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions including the upper Sindh during the same period.

As per PMD, the prevailing weather situation may result into moderate flash flooding in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and nullahs of Sibi & Nasirabad Divisions during the next 24 hours.

floods FFC River Indus rivers Federal Flood Commission Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

River Indus runs in medium low flood with rising level: FFC

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories