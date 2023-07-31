BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.27%)
BIPL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 54.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.62%)
HUBC 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (3.77%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
PIBTL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
PPL 75.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.28%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 46.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.54%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
TRG 104.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.92%)
UNITY 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.61%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.16%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By 54.8 (1.14%)
BR30 17,180 Increased By 325.8 (1.93%)
KSE100 47,583 Increased By 505.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,024 Increased By 215.4 (1.28%)
Jul 31, 2023
Markets

Saudi bourse extends losses on profit-taking

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Sunday, extending losses from the previous session on profit-taking, while the Egyptian index ended five sessions of losses.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 2.5% fall in Riyad Bank, while Saudi Awwal Bank retreated 3.8%.

The lender last week reported quarterly net profit of 1.55 billion riyals ($413.28 million), up from 1.08 billion riyals a year ago, but down from the previous quarter.

On the positive side, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia advanced more than 4% after posting a sharp rise in second-quarter net profit.

In Qatar, the index gained 0.5%, led by a 2.7% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose on Friday and notched a fifth straight week of gains as investors were optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.2%, ending five sessions of losses, with most of the stocks in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company , which was up more than 8 percent.

