PTI issues show-cause notices to eight Sindh MPAs

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued show-cause notices to eight of its Sindh Assembly members for going against the party policy and voting for replacing opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued show-cause notices to the PTI Sindh Assembly members and sought explanation from them within three days in this regard.

PTI issued show-cause notices to Syed Imran Ali Shah, Sanjay Gagwani, Sachanand Lakhwani Sachal, Rabia Azfar Nizami, Omar Omari, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Karim Bux Gabol and Bilal Ahmed.