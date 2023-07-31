BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Flood, GLOF risk in northern parts: NDMA issues advisory

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:55am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an advisory indicating flood and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risk due to expected rain in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA advisory underscored that according to the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain was likely to occur in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 to 72 hours.

The flooding conditions were expected in the tributaries of the Kabul River and Hill Torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan Division from July 27 to 30.

Due to the confluence of flows at Taunsa, Panjand and Guddu Barrages, the high flood level may be reached on July 30 and the high flood level at Sukkur Barrage on July 31.

An increase in the flow of rivers and streams of Gilgit-Baltistan and the occurrence of GLOF in mountain valleys was also expected.

The NDMA issued instructions to the relevant departments indicating that in order to remedy the

possible dangers, the public should be notified in advance and safety

measures should be publicized and the traffic towards sensitive areas should be systematically monitored.

However, the relevant departments should keep machinery ready to deal with emergency situations.

The departments concerned should also take measures for relocation of the people living in low-lying areas.

