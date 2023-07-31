BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
LCCI president praises PM for inaugurating development projects

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:13am

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar lauded six development projects, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.

After attending the inaugural ceremony at the Governor’s House, he told the media that transformative projects would propel the area’s progress in the sectors of healthcare, transportation, and energy infrastructure.

He mentioned that centrepiece of the event was the grand unveiling of Rs 50 billion Medical City, a state-of-the-art healthcare complex designed to revolutionise medical services in the province. Equipped with cutting-edge facilities and advanced equipment, the Medical City holds the potential to elevate healthcare standards and cater to a larger number of patients.

Another important project that received its soft launch was the Rs 52 billion National Health Support Programme, he said, asserting that this initiative aimed to ensure access to healthcare for the underprivileged sections of society, providing essential medical services and financial support to those in need, fostering a healthier and more inclusive society.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to population welfare, Kashif Anwar said that Rs 30 billion Population Welfare Programme was inaugurated to create awareness and provide resources to promote family planning, contributing to a balanced demographic growth and sustainable development.

Addressing the transportation needs of the growing city, he said, the SL-3 Lahore Ring Road project was also launched and hoped that the project would help alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity, making commuting more efficient and convenient for the residents of Lahore.

In addition, the Shahdara to Kala Shah Kaku Metro Bus extension project was also launched, expanding the existing public transportation system to cater to a wider population and promote eco-friendly commuting options, he maintained.

Kashif Anwar said that PM inaugurated the 1263-MW Punjab Thermal Power Plant in Jhang, a crucial milestone in the country’s pursuit of sustainable and affordable energy. With a capacity to generate 10 billion inexpensive units annually, this power plant would play a vital role in meeting the region’s energy demands.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar appreciated the Prime Minister and the provincial government for their forward-thinking initiatives. He emphasized the potential of these projects to stimulate economic growth and development in the region, ultimately benefiting the business community.

He was of the view that the inauguration of these major developmental projects was a significant step forward for Punjab and Pakistan as a whole. The government’s dedication to improving healthcare, transportation, and energy infrastructure would uplift the lives of citizens and foster progress in the nation. With these initiatives in motion, the future of Pakistan looks brighter than ever, encouraging a positive outlook for the business community as well, he concluded.

