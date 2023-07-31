BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
DGKC 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FABL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
HBL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.51%)
HUBC 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
OGDC 95.68 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.24%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
PPL 75.39 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (4.13%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
SNGP 46.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.45%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.59%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 104.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.46%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By 51.4 (1.07%)
BR30 17,180 Increased By 325.2 (1.93%)
KSE100 47,591 Increased By 514.3 (1.09%)
KSE30 17,031 Increased By 222.2 (1.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM takes notice of violence on Rizwana

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the violence on 14 years old Rizwana and sought report from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to Prime Minister Office, the premier has directed the Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi to provide best treatment facilities to the girl child and make efforts to save her life.

He directed to ensure provision of justice to the victim girl. He said that without caring who is a culprit, justice should be ensured. He said that the implementation of the law should be ensured as cruel and violators of law do not deserve any concession. He said that the Police without considering any pressure should follow the law strictly as society cannot afford this kind of barbarism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Syed Mohsin Naqvi Rizwana

Comments

1000 characters

PM takes notice of violence on Rizwana

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories