PM takes notice of violence on Rizwana

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the violence on 14 years old Rizwana and sought report from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to Prime Minister Office, the premier has directed the Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi to provide best treatment facilities to the girl child and make efforts to save her life.

He directed to ensure provision of justice to the victim girl. He said that without caring who is a culprit, justice should be ensured. He said that the implementation of the law should be ensured as cruel and violators of law do not deserve any concession. He said that the Police without considering any pressure should follow the law strictly as society cannot afford this kind of barbarism.

