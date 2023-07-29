PK-US emerging firm enters IT market: RevSoft enters Pak IT sector

LAHORE: An emerging Pakistani-American information technology company has entered the rapidly growing IT and software development sector in Pakistan, with the aim to match regional IT powerhouses.

RevSoft was looking to secure international investments to propel Pakistan’s IT industry forward while making gender diversity and empowerment a central pillar of its philosophy. The company observed that Pakistan’s IT sector has been gaining significant traction globally, with projections indicating even more remarkable growth.

“Pakistani freelancers alone attracted export remittances of nearly $400 million in FY22 and rank fourth on Payoneer’s list of top freelancing countries. Additionally, the country annually produces more than 35,000 graduates in IT and other related fields, thanks to the government’s ongoing investments in education,” it added.

The company was founded by Harvard University alumni Saima Ali who has over 25 years of global experience in software development and lifecycle management.

Commenting on the launch, RevSoft Global CEO Saima Ali said that the company wants to contribute to the growth and development of Pakistan’s IT sector. “Our mission goes beyond delivering cutting-edge technology solutions; by fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, we would not only drive innovation but also create meaningful opportunities for talented individuals. Together, we could revolutionise the tech sector and make a positive impact on society,” she added.

According to her, RevSoft’s commitment to inclusivity was represented in its innovative business model. RevSoft offers 100 percent remote opportunities, opening a spectrum of possibilities for women seeking flexible work schedules, and ensuring that talented individuals, regardless of their circumstances, have the opportunity to contribute to the tech landscape.

They aim to achieve a 20 percent increase in tech gender diversity, surpassing the current industry average of 17.08 percent and have pledged that 10 percent of all its proceeds would be dedicated to scholarships, training programmes, and grants for women in the tech sector.

