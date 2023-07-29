BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

PK-US emerging firm enters IT market: RevSoft enters Pak IT sector

Itrat Bashir Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

LAHORE: An emerging Pakistani-American information technology company has entered the rapidly growing IT and software development sector in Pakistan, with the aim to match regional IT powerhouses.

RevSoft was looking to secure international investments to propel Pakistan’s IT industry forward while making gender diversity and empowerment a central pillar of its philosophy. The company observed that Pakistan’s IT sector has been gaining significant traction globally, with projections indicating even more remarkable growth.

“Pakistani freelancers alone attracted export remittances of nearly $400 million in FY22 and rank fourth on Payoneer’s list of top freelancing countries. Additionally, the country annually produces more than 35,000 graduates in IT and other related fields, thanks to the government’s ongoing investments in education,” it added.

The company was founded by Harvard University alumni Saima Ali who has over 25 years of global experience in software development and lifecycle management.

Commenting on the launch, RevSoft Global CEO Saima Ali said that the company wants to contribute to the growth and development of Pakistan’s IT sector. “Our mission goes beyond delivering cutting-edge technology solutions; by fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, we would not only drive innovation but also create meaningful opportunities for talented individuals. Together, we could revolutionise the tech sector and make a positive impact on society,” she added.

According to her, RevSoft’s commitment to inclusivity was represented in its innovative business model. RevSoft offers 100 percent remote opportunities, opening a spectrum of possibilities for women seeking flexible work schedules, and ensuring that talented individuals, regardless of their circumstances, have the opportunity to contribute to the tech landscape.

They aim to achieve a 20 percent increase in tech gender diversity, surpassing the current industry average of 17.08 percent and have pledged that 10 percent of all its proceeds would be dedicated to scholarships, training programmes, and grants for women in the tech sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IT market RevSoft Pak IT sector PK US IT and software development sector

Comments

1000 characters

PK-US emerging firm enters IT market: RevSoft enters Pak IT sector

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Arrest warrants for PTI chief suspended by ECP

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Youm-e-Ashur today

Court’s permission mandatory: Extracting data from suspect’s phone illegal: LHC

Palestinian people: Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for crimes

Syria payments: American families of IS victims sue cement maker Lafarge

Read more stories