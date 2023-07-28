BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE market closes higher on rate pause optimism

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2023 05:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose on Friday, as investor confidence improved on expectations that central banks such as the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are nearing the end of policy tightening campaign.

Central banks delivered quarter-percentage-point rate increases this week despite cooling inflation, but have now switched to a more cautious posture about further moves in a sign that a year-long round of global monetary tightening could be at an end.

In Dubai, the main share index settled 0.2% higher, supported by a 1.1% gain in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp and 1.2% increase in business park operator Tecom Group.

Most Gulf markets fall following Fed rate hike; Qatar gains

Among the gainers, Dubai exchange operator Dubai Financial market gained 1.2% after the company reported more than 100% growth in its Q2 net profit to AED 76.6 million dirhams ($20.86 million)

Alpha Dhabi Holding’s 1.1% hike and Rak properties’s 5.3% jump helped Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index to stay in green territory with index edging up 0.01%.

However, IHC-owned building material provider Apex Investment slumped 5.4% after the firm posted 8.6 mln dirhams ($2.34 mln) losses in the second quarter

Both the benchmark indexes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi posted weekly gain of 1.3% and 1.4% respectively, according to refinitiv data.

ABU DHABI edges up 0.01% to 9,760 points

DUBAI up 0.2% to 4,037 points

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

UAE market closes higher on rate pause optimism

Rs1.22trn uplift plans approved by outgoing govt

Bangladesh opposition holds protests to demand resignation of PM

Saudi summons Danish diplomat to protest desecration of Holy Quran

Toyota’s global sales rise 5.1% to 4.9mn in first half of 2023

India-Pakistan tie among World Cup matches set to be rescheduled

G20 environment ministers race to reach climate consensus

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Read more stories