HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street and a broadly healthy week fuelled by hopes the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates further.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.12 percent, or 220.63 points, to 19,418.48.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 9.93 points, to 3,206.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.26 percent, or 5.25 points, to 2,022.49.