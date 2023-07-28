BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Australian shares fall after three-day rise, miners and banks top losers

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2023 10:43am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares fell on Friday after three straight sessions of gains, tracking weakness in global markets, while investors awaited a key rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) due next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1% to 7,378.30 by 0040 GMT, dragged down by miners and banking stocks.

The benchmark, however, has advanced 1% so far this week and is on track to record its third consecutive weekly gain.

Asian stocks were off five-month highs with speculation that the Japanese central bank could take another small step towards dismantling its super-easy stimulus policies.

The Australian central bank is scheduled to announce its rate decision on Aug. 1, with investors now pricing in a 27.7% chance of a quarter-point rate hike to 4.35%.

The RBA kept its cash rate at 4.10% after its July meeting, having lifted rates by 400 basis points since May last year.

Financials fell 1.1%, with all of the so-called “big four” banks trading in negative territory.

Miners fell 1.5% on weak iron ore prices. Heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group slipped between 0.1% and 2.1%.

Gold stocks fell as much as 4.9% in their biggest intraday drop since Nov. 3, 2022 and were the top percentage losers on the benchmark index, after bullion prices hit a two-week low overnight.

The sub-index has shed 3.1% so far this week and is on track for a second consecutive week of losses.

Australian shares rise to 5-month high on tech, financials boost

Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources fell 3.2% and 4%, respectively, on Friday.

Tech stocks tracked their Wall Street peers lower and were last down 1%.

However, they have gained about 2% so far this week. ASX-listed shares of Block fell 2%, while WiseTech Global slipped 0.7%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,926.31.

Australian stocks

