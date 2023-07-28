BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Business & Finance

SPI inflation up 3.73pc WoW

Tahir Amin Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended July 26, 2023, rose by 3.73 percent due to increase in the prices of food items, chillies powder (28.98 percent), tomatoes (19.71 percent), eggs (4.77 percent), garlic (3.09 percent) and non-food items, electricity charges for q1 (20.98 percent), and LPG (4.12 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.21 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of wheat flour (132.36 per cent), cigarettes (110.75 per cent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 per cent), tea Lipton (97.71 per cent), rice basmati broken (79.60 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (73.23 per cent), sugar (63.72 per cent), potatoes (62.65 per cent), tomatoes (60.50 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), gur (57.57 per cent), chilies powder (55.00 per cent) and chicken (54.52 per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of onions (25.53 per cent), electricity for q1 (18.06 per cent), masoor (11.49 per cent), LPG (3.75 per cent) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.77 per cent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 268.08 points against 258.45 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Thursday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22 per cent) items increased, seven (13.73 per cent) items decreased, and 24 (47.05 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517 and Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 consumption group increased by 2.49 per cent, 1.69 per cent, 3.61 per cent, 4.02 per cent and 3.87 per cent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include chilies powder National 200 gm packet each (28.98 per cent), electricity charges for q1 per unit (20.98 per cent), tomatoes (19.71 per cent), eggs (4.77 per cent), LPG (4.12 per cent), garlic (3.09 per cent), onions (2.58 per cent), gur (2.18 per cent), potatoes (2.09 per cent), chicken (1.77), rice basmati broken (1.34 per cent), salt powdered (1.08 per cent), pulse gram (0.54 per cent), curd (0.44 per cent), maash (0.31 per cent), masoor (0.31 per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.23 per cent), milk fresh (0.20 per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.17 per cent), and rice irri-6/9 (0.02 per cent).

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices during the week over the previous include bananas (5.36 per cent), sugar (1.15 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.93 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.89 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.72 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.17 per cent) and moong (0.16 per cent).

inflation PBS SPI

