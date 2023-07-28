BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Outgoing PC Board’s last meeting held

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) convened its 210th Board meeting under the chairmanship of Abid Hussain Bhayo.

The meeting was attended by the federal secretary, board members, and senior officials of the Ministry/Commission. It was the last meeting with the current Board members as the government has recently reconstituted the PC Board.

The outgoing Board, which was initially formed in the year 2013, consisted of eight distinguished professionals with extensive experience in diverse areas. During the meeting, the chairman extended his heartfelt appreciation and recognition to outgoing PC Board members for their unrelenting efforts in making crucial decisions. The Board’s dedication over the past 10 years in achieving the objectives set forth in PC Ordinance was commendable.

The chair emphasised that the contributions of the Board members, PC was instrumental in finalising the privatisation of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Allied Bank Limited (ABL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), National Power Construction Corporation (NPCC), Services International Hotel (SIH), Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) and 10 properties.

The outgoing Board members also expressed their gratitude and appreciation for being entrusted with such a momentous responsibility and for the trust placed in their professional capabilities. They also acknowledged the unwavering support rendered to them by the Ministry of Privatisation in executing their duties in a befitting manner.

The meeting also included a comprehensive presentation on the current status of the privatisation of various entities listed for active privatisation and other matters related to the Privatisation Commission.

In concluding remarks, the minister reiterated that the Privatisation Commission remains committed to its mission of facilitating the efficient and transparent privatisation of state-owned entities, and these decisions and initiatives would further its endeavours to achieve its objectives.

