KMC to conduct physical verification of its pensioners

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to conduct physical verification of pensioners of KMC and DMCs who will receive their monthly pensions through Habib Bank and National Bank, from 1st August, 2023.

The move will make the payment process transparent.

The staff of the KMC Welfare Department in collaboration with the Finance and Accounts Department will conduct the physical verification of pensioners at designated branches of Habib Bank and National Bank in the city.

In this regard, to make the verification process easy and convenient, it has been decided that the management of Habib Bank and National Bank will send a text message to the pensioners through their registered mobile number asking them to provide their life certificate etc, a KMC spokesperson said.

He said that in the letter to the management of the two banks, the KMC Financial Advisor has asked them to inform the concerned branch manager to cooperate with the staff of KMC during the physical verification and to provide the pension books and other details.

