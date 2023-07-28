BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
SIEHS deploys ambulances for Muharram-ul-Haram processions

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

KARACHI: Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS) has announced to deploy 310 Ambulances on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram across Sindh.

SIEHS has chalked out a comprehensive ambulance availability plan for Azadars after coordination with political leadership, civil administration, LEAs, and relevant stakeholders especially the organizations of processions.

The SIEHS announced that no area will remain without availability of an ambulance (equipped with state of the art gadgets) staffed with highly trained and experienced team members.

The organization has already established alternate communication network options in case of closure of certain cellular network services as the organizations’ landline-based Command & Control Centers in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur will remain functional 24/7.

In addition to the special arrangements from 7th to 10th Muharram, the regular operations of the ambulance services will continue to run smoothly.

