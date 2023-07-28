Crackdown against illegal weapons begins

LAHORE: A crackdown has been launched by Lahore Police against the illegal possession of weapons, firing, and the display of arms. So far this year, 4691 cases of illegal weapons have been registered in the provincial capital, resulting in the recovery of 49 Kalashnikovs, 293 rifles, 197 guns, 4073 pistols, and 56,777 bullets from the possession of suspects.

Today, in a statement, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamiana stated that action has been taken against anti-social elements involved in firing incidents. During the ongoing operation, 558 cases have been registered at various police stations, leading to the arrest of 600 individuals. Additionally, 224 cases have been filed against those displaying arms, resulting in the recovery of 3 Kalashnikovs, 22 rifles, 11 guns, and 76 pistols from the possession of suspects.

He further directed to intensify the crackdown against individuals displaying arms and engaging in firing, in order to instill fear and deter such activities. Kamiana emphasized taking indiscriminate action against those causing fear and panic through the display of arms and firing.

Bilal Siddique Kamiana also mentioned that comprehensive security measures have been implemented throughout the city in light of the observance of Muharram.

