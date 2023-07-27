BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China giving economic lifeline to Russia: US intelligence

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 10:44pm

WASHINGTON: China's economic ties with Russia have helped limit the effect of punishing Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a US intelligence report said Thursday.

China "has become an even more critical economic partner for Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022," says the unclassified report, which was released by Democratic lawmakers.

"Beijing is pursuing a variety of economic support mechanisms for Russia that mitigate both the impact of Western sanctions and export controls," it says.

Russian PM in China for talks with Xi, business forum

China has boosted energy imports from Russia and has provided tankers and insurance coverage to move crude oil.

The two sides have also "increased the share of bilateral trade settled in yuan" as well as "expanding their use of domestic payment systems," which helps "Russian entities to conduct financial transactions unfettered of Western interdiction."

The report says Beijing has probably supplied Moscow with dual-use civilian-military equipment employed in Ukraine, but notes that it is "difficult to ascertain the extent to which (China) has helped Russia evade and circumvent sanctions and export controls."

Russia failed in its attempt to take Kyiv and decapitate the country's government in the early days of the war, but seized swathes of other territory that Ukrainian troops are fighting to retake.

Beijing says it is a neutral party in the conflict but has been criticized by Western countries for refusing to condemn Moscow and for its continued ties with Russia.

China Yuan US intelligence RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

China giving economic lifeline to Russia: US intelligence

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $541mn, stand at $8.19bn

PM Shehbaz vows to uplift Balochistan, inaugurates several development projects

Despite profit-booking: KSE-100 closes over 47,000, first time since Nov 2021

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

ECB raises rates to 23-year high; keeps options open for September

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan jail

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

Read more stories